South Korean Ban wins women's 10 metre air rifle gold

IMAGE: (L-R) Silver medallist Yuting Huang of China, gold medallist Hyojin Ban of South Korea and bronze medallist Audrey Gogniat of Switzerland pose with their air rifles after the 10m Air Rifle Women's Final in Chateauroux Shooting Centre, Dols, France, on Monday. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters

South Korea's Ban Hyo-jin won the women's 10 metre air rifle gold at the Paris Olympics on Monday while China's Huang Yuting claimed the silver and Switzerland's Audrey Gogniat took bronze.

Ban, 16, topped Sunday's qualification with an Olympic record total but her late wobble allowed Huang, 17, to draw level at 251.8, forcing a shoot-off between the teenagers.

Ban fired 10.4 to clinch the gold ahead of Huang, who shot 10.3.

The silver is Huang's second medal of the Games having combined with Sheng Lihao to win the mixed team gold on Saturday.