Tim White Takes Helm as India Junior Women's Hockey Coach

Experienced Australian coach Tim White has been named the new head coach of India's junior women's hockey team, tasked with developing young talent and preparing them for senior international competition.

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/Twitter

Key Points Tim White, an experienced Australian coach, has been appointed as the head coach of India's junior women's hockey team.

White replaces Tushar Khandekar, with Hockey India aiming to develop technically skilled players ready for the senior team.

White's coaching background includes successful stints with Belgium's Under-21 women's team and the senior national team, as well as Australia's national junior team.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey expressed confidence in White's ability to prepare the junior women for senior international hockey challenges.

White aims to focus on simple game strategies, collective strengths, and disciplined defensive structures to enhance the team's performance.

Experienced Australian Tim White was on Friday named the head coach of India's junior women's hockey team by the national federation, replacing Tushar Khandekar who was with the team since 2023.

Hockey India did not specify the reasons for the change and also did not divulge the duration of White's contract.

White recently served as the head coach of the Accord Tamil Nadu Dragons in the Hockey India League (HIL) in January this year. His coaching career includes stints in Belgium and Australia.

Prior to his arrival in India, White served as the coach of Belgium's Under-21 women's team, guiding it to a bronze medal at last year's Junior World Cup.

Between 2021 and 2024, he was also an integral part of Belgium senior national team coaching staff, during which time the team improved its world ranking from number 12 to number 3.

It also achieved a semi-final finish at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Earlier in his career, he held the position of Australia's national junior coach and guided the side to a bronze medal at the Junior World Cup.

White's Vision for the Indian Team

"Having recently spent time in India as the coach of the Tamil Nadu Dragons, I was drawn back by the country's incredible passion and rich hockey culture," White said in a press release issued by Hockey India.

"I have seen the immense young talent here while coaching against India at Junior World Cups, and the chance to work in a full-time program with such motivated athletes is a privilege.

"My goal is to produce technically sound players who are ready to bridge the gap and push for spots in the senior team," he added.

White also said that he wants to keep the game simple and focus on collective and individual strengths.

"We will aim to be a team that values attacking hockey but remains exceptionally disciplined in our defensive structures. It is vital that we work hard physically to ensure we perform at a high level for the full 60 minutes.

"By mastering core skills under pressure and playing 'team-first' hockey, we will be well-prepared for any international challenge."

Hockey India's Expectations

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey welcomed White and hoped that he would play a crucial role in athlete development.

"His proven track record with the Belgian and Australian junior programs speaks for itself, particularly his success in leading teams to podium finishes at the Junior World Cups.

"We believe his vast experience in high-performance coaching and athlete development will be crucial in preparing our junior women for the challenges of senior international hockey."