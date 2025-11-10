HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » India 'motivated' to make impact at Women's Jr WC

India 'motivated' to make impact at Women's Jr WC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read
Share:

November 10, 2025 15:12 IST

Jyoti Singh will lead India at the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup

IMAGE: Jyoti Singh will lead India at the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Jyoti Singh will continue to lead the Indian team as Hockey India named a 20-member squad for the upcoming FIH Women's Junior World Cup, scheduled to be held in Santiago, Chile from November 25 to December 13.

The 20-member squad, coached by former India international Tushar Khandker, features 18 players and two alternates.

 

"I am very happy with the squad and the way they are playing at this moment. My main principle is discipline and have kept that in focus while building this squad," Chief Coach Khandker was quoted as saying in a press release.

"We have gone through a rigorous training phase and have worked hard on our defensive structure and finishing inside the opponent's scoring area. The girls have shown immense improvement and maturity in these past few months."

India have been placed in Pool C and will open their campaign against Namibia on December 1, followed by matches against Germany on December 3 and Ireland on December 5.

The top teams from each pool will progress to the knockout stages, which will be played from December 7 to 13.

The goalkeeping duties will be shared between Nidhi and Engil Harsha Rani Minz, while the defensive duties have been assigned to Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, and Nandini.

In midfield, India will rely on Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Captain Jyoti Singh, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, and Binima Dhan.

The forward line includes Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, and Sukhveer Kaur, promising a sharp attacking front.

Priyanka Yadav and Parwati Topno have been named as alternate players for the tournament.

"We are all ready and very excited to travel to Chile. The girls are fully motivated to perform their best at the World Cup," Khandker said.

Indian junior women's squad:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Manisha, Lalthanlualangi, Sakshi Shukla, Puja Sahoo, Nandini.

Midfielders: Sakshi Rana, Ishika, Sunelita Toppo, Jyoti Singh, Khaidem Shileima Chanu, Binima Dhan

Forwards: Sonam, Purnima Yadav, Kanika Siwach, Hina Bano, Sukhveer Kaur

Alternate Players: Priyanka Yadav, Parwati Topno.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Can Ryan Williams Rescue Indian Soccer?
Can Ryan Williams Rescue Indian Soccer?
Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries
Shami's India comeback hopes fade amid fitness worries
Rabada confident as SA gear up for India Test challenge
Rabada confident as SA gear up for India Test challenge
Ghosh thirsts T20 glory after World Cup heroics
Ghosh thirsts T20 glory after World Cup heroics
Will Jurel play as specialist batter in SA Tests?
Will Jurel play as specialist batter in SA Tests?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

Recipe: Kadhi Samosa Chaat

webstory image 3

7 Countries Driving The Electric Cars Revolution

VIDEOS

There is no curfew, no riots in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi makes a sharp attack on the elections held amid Bihar polls4:54

There is no curfew, no riots in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi...

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of Elections claims Kapil Sibal targets BJP5:40

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of...

Ajit Kumar Mishra, son of a Farmer, tops MPPSC 2023, reveals secret behind his success2:54

Ajit Kumar Mishra, son of a Farmer, tops MPPSC 2023,...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO