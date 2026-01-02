HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sjoerd Marijne returns as India women's hockey coach

Sjoerd Marijne returns as India women's hockey coach

January 02, 2026 12:55 IST

Sjoerd Marijne

IMAGE: Sjoerd Marijne's first big challenge as chief coach will be the Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana from March 8 to 14. Photograph: Sjoerd Marijne/X

Dutchman Sjoerd Marijne was on Friday reappointed as the chief coach of the Indian women's hockey team, marking his return to the set-up after guiding the side to a historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 51-year-old, who was associated with the Indian women's team from 2017 to 2021, will be supported by Matias Vila as analytical coach.

Vila, a former Argentina midfielder, made his international debut in 1997 and represented his country at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and the 2004 Athens Olympics. He has been involved in coaching for over two decades.

 

Also returning to the Indian hockey set-up is Wayne Lombard, who will serve as scientific advisor and head of athletic performance. He will be supported by Rodet Yila and Ciara Yila, both in the role of scientific advisor.

"It's great to be back. After 4.5 years, I return with fresh energy and a clear vision to support the team's growth and help the players achieve their full potential on the world stage,” said Marijne, under whose tenure India broke into the top 10 of the world rankings, in a release.

Marijne's first big challenge as chief coach will be the Women's World Cup Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana from March 8 to 14.

Marijne will arrive in India on January 14, while the National Coaching Camp begins on January 19 in SAI, Bengaluru.

"We welcome Sjoerd Marijne, and the entire support staff to the Indian Hockey family," Hockey India President Dr Dilip Tirkey said.

"We extend our gratitude to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) and Sports Authority of India (SAI) for expediting the appointment in order to ensure the team's preparations for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers is not hampered."

"Emphasis has a been laid on fitness of the team which was one of the key reasons for Indian Women's historic performance in Tokyo. We look forward to a fruitful stint," he added.

