HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Hockey India gives junior coach clean chit after inquiry

Hockey India gives junior coach clean chit after inquiry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

November 23, 2025 17:16 IST

x

IMAGE: Image used for representation purpose only. Photograph: Hockey India/X

Hockey India on Sunday said its internal inquiry into allegations of sexual misconduct against a coach of the junior women's team found no evidence and they have cleared him to travel with the squad for the World Cup in Santiago, Chile.

Hockey India told PTI that it had conducted an inquiry after certain media reports flagged the alleged misconduct. 

However, the federation said neither HI nor Sports Authority of India (SAI) had received any formal complaint.

"Some media reports have suggested sexual misconduct within the Indian junior women's team. However, no official complaint or incriminating information has been received by Hockey India," the HI statement said. 

"Despite this, the Internal Complaints Committee under the POSH Act, 2013, conducted an enquiry on Friday based on these media reports."

HI said the committee spoke individually to all members of the team travelling to Chile, where the tournament will begin on December 1, and found no evidence of wrongdoing.

"The athletes

reposed full faith in the accompanying coaches and support staff. Hockey India has zero tolerance towards sexual harassment or sexual misconduct and maintains high standards to ensure athlete safety, particularly of women and minors," the statement added.

The federation said it had also ensured deployment of female support staff with the contingent, as mandated under its Standard Operating Procedures (SoP).

A senior HI official reiterated that no athlete had lodged any complaint and said the coach in question would travel with the team.

"We have received no formal complaint. Neither the sports ministry nor SAI has received anything. Still, we conducted a thorough internal inquiry and spoke to all players, but nothing came out of it," the official told PTI.

 

"We are also in constant touch with the ministry, which has confirmed that it has received no written or formal complaint. SAI never asked us to stop the coach from travelling on the basis of frivolous allegations."

The sports ministry also denied receiving any complaint.

"We at SAI and TOPS have not received any written or formal complaint. Our officials have personally spoken to the players and nothing came out of it," a ministry source said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Lakshya's fighting spirit is remarkable'
'Lakshya's fighting spirit is remarkable'
F1: 'Worst season ever' for Ferrari's Hamilton!
F1: 'Worst season ever' for Ferrari's Hamilton!
Verstappen wins in Vegas; Norris swells F1 lead with 2nd place
Verstappen wins in Vegas; Norris swells F1 lead with 2nd place
Why Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Had To Be Postponed
Why Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Had To Be Postponed
Guwahati Test: How India missed chances and SA took control
Guwahati Test: How India missed chances and SA took control

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 3

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

VIDEOS

Violence is beautiful if, Suparn Varma backs Aditya Dhar s upcoming Dhurandhar1:43

Violence is beautiful if, Suparn Varma backs Aditya Dhar...

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi felicitates winners of WNC Navy Half Marathon 20252:23

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi...

Preparations in full swing at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple ahead of 25 November Flag Hoisting1:07

Preparations in full swing at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO