These sporting icons are Gukesh's role models

IMAGE: Chess player D Gukesh revealed that Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Novak Djokovic are his sporting idols. Photograph: BCCI

World Chess Championship finalist D Gukesh said former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and tennis player Novak Djokovic are the two sportspersons he admires most.

"When I was younger, it was Indian cricketer MS Dhoni, now it's Novak Djokovic. I think both are great athletes and I really admire a lot of things about both of them."

Dhoni plays for for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL and Gukesh is from Chennai.



Gukesh also revealed the impact Paddy Upton has had on the World Chess Championship final.

IMAGE: In October, D Gukesh had roped in the famous mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, to prepare for the World Chess Championship final. Photograph: BCCI/X

In October, Gukesh had roped in the famous mental conditioning coach Upton, who has worked with the 2011 cricket World Cup winning Indian team, to prepare for this match.

"I have been working with Paddy for the last few months in preparation for this match. It has been enjoyable working with him, he has really helped me mentally and physically in preparing for this match in different ways."



Speaking about the routine he does between moves -- closing his eyes between moves -- he reasoned: "I usually do this quite often during games. Sometimes, it is easier to calculate when eyes are closed."

"Maybe at some point, I am also like I am sitting in this room and there is nothing to see and so just close your eyes. But mostly I am thinking about the moves."