Home  » Cricket » Pakistan ready to host Champions Trophy: PCB chief Naqvi

Pakistan ready to host Champions Trophy: PCB chief Naqvi

Source: PTI
November 30, 2024 17:22 IST
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi claimed that the situation in Pakistan is stable and all teams taking part in the Champions Trophy would be provided state level security.

PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi

IMAGE: PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, centre, claimed that the situation in Pakistan is stable and all teams taking part in the Champions Trophy would be provided state level security. Photograph: Pakistan Cricket Board/X

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Emirates Cricket Board head Mubashir Usmani in Dubai amid deliberations on a hybrid model for the Champions Trophy to be held in February-March next year.

According to a PCB statement regarding the meeting, Naqvi told Usmani that Pakistan is ready to host the Champions Trophy and all the preparations are on schedule.

Usmani is also the chairman of the ICC's associate members' committee.

According to sources, Naqvi also claimed that the situation in Pakistan is stable and all teams taking part in the mega-event would be provided state level security.

He said the construction work at the stadiums which will host the tournament is also on track and the people of Pakistan are looking forward to watching the best teams and players play in the country.

On Friday, the International Cricket Council told Pakistan to either accept the Hybrid model of hosting for next year's Champions Trophy or be prepared to be ousted from the event after the PCB's adamant stand led to an inconclusive meeting of its executive board.

The emergency meeting in Dubai was meant to thrash out the schedule of the event in February-March next year but could not achieve a consensus after Pakistan once again rejected the Hybrid model despite India's firm refusal to travel there owing to security concerns.

 

It is understood that most of the ICC board members were sympathetic towards Pakistan's situation, but Naqvi was, nonetheless, advised to accept the 'Hybrid' model as the only "plausible solution" for the current imbroglio.

If a Hybrid model is adopted, India's share of Champions Trophy matches will be held in the UAE.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
