News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Texas school shooting: Murray likens own experience with survivor

Texas school shooting: Murray likens own experience with survivor

May 31, 2022 14:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I experienced a similar thing when I was at Dunblane, a teacher coming out and waving all of the children under tables and telling them to go and hide. And it was a kid telling exactly the same story about how she survived it.'

 Andy Murray grew up in Dunblane and was a student at the town's local elementary school when a gunman killed 16 pupils and a teacher before killing himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Britain's modern history.

IMAGE: Andy Murray grew up in Dunblane and was a student at the town's local elementary school when a gunman killed 16 pupils and a teacher before killing himself. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray said the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas made him "angry", adding that a survivor's account of the incident was similar to his own experience in the 1996 Dunblane massacre in Scotland.

An 18-year-old gunman armed with a semi-automatic rifle stormed an elementary school in Texas last week, killing 19 children and two teachers.

The attack, coming 10 days after a shooting in Buffalo, New York that left 10 people dead, has intensified the long-standing national debate over U.S. gun laws.

"It's unbelievably upsetting and it makes you angry. I think there's been over 200 mass shootings in America this year and nothing changes," Murray said. "I can't understand that ...

 

"My feeling is that surely at some stage you do something different. You can't keep approaching the problem by buying more guns and having more guns in the country. I don't see how that solves it.

"But I could be wrong. Let's maybe try something different and see if you get a different outcome."

Murray grew up in Dunblane and was a student at the town's local elementary school when a gunman killed 16 pupils and a teacher before killing himself. It is the deadliest mass shooting in Britain's modern history.

"I heard something on the radio the other day and it was a child from that school," Murray told the BBC.

"I experienced a similar thing when I was at Dunblane, a teacher coming out and waving all of the children under tables and telling them to go and hide.

"And it was a kid telling exactly the same story about how she survived it.

"They were saying that they go through these drills, as young children ... How? How is that normal that children should be having to go through drills, in case someone comes into a school with a gun?"

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Murray to donate prize money to Ukrainian kids
Murray to donate prize money to Ukrainian kids
The Teenager Making Waves At French Open
The Teenager Making Waves At French Open
Will Swiatek Break Serena's Record?
Will Swiatek Break Serena's Record?
Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI
Check out Tendulkar's IPL 2022 Best XI
Byju's COO Mrinal Mohit may head India operations
Byju's COO Mrinal Mohit may head India operations
40% IPOs this year failed investors
40% IPOs this year failed investors
Shooting World Cup: India women win 10m team gold
Shooting World Cup: India women win 10m team gold

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Midnight magic awaits as Djokovic faces Nadal

Midnight magic awaits as Djokovic faces Nadal

Bopanna in his first ever French Open semis

Bopanna in his first ever French Open semis

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances