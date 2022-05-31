News
Bopanna in his first ever French Open semis

Bopanna in his first ever French Open semis

Source: ANI
May 31, 2022 11:36 IST
India's Rohan Bopanna and Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop won 10 consecutive points in the super tie-break to reach the French Open semi-finals.

IMAGE: India's Rohan Bopanna and Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop won 10 consecutive points in the super tie-break to reach the French Open semi-finals. Photograph: Roland Garros/Twitter

India's Rohan Bopanna and Netherlands' Matwe Middelkoop progressed to the semi-finals of the French Open after defeating British Llyod Glasspool and Finland's Harri Heliovaara in the men's doubles quarter-finals on Monday.

 

It's the first ever semis appearance for Bopanna in men's doubles at Roland Garros.

Reeling at 0/3 in the final-set tie break, Bopanna and Middelkoop held their nerves and captured 10 consecutive points, winning the match 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (10-3). The duo will face El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and Netherlands' Jean-Julien Rojer in the semi-finals.

Arevalo and Rojer overcame a fighting effort from Rafael Matos of Brazil and David Vega Hernandez of Spain for a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win in the quarter-finals of the men's doubles category.

The El Salvadorian-Dutch pairing will be playing their maiden major semi-final together.

Source: ANI
The Teenager Making Waves At French Open
French Open PIX: Medvedev and Tsitsipas stunned
SEE: England cricketers Sciver-Brunt tie the knot
Recipe: Chocolate Lassi, Fun Freak Shake
Long Marriages: Want To Know The Secret?
KP teacher shot dead, 7th targeted killing in J-K
No bio bubble for India vs South Africa T20I series
IPL 2022

Menstrual cramps wreck Zheng's French Open dream

Djokovic v Nadal put on night session

