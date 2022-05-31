The Teenager Making Waves At French Open... And No, His Name Is Not Carlos!

Holger Rune aims to become the world's best tennis player and his results at the French Open suggest that one of the sport's most exciting prospects is on the right track.

Rune outmuscled world number four and last-year's French Open finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Monday to move into the quarter-finals with his biggest Grand Slam win to date.

The 19-year-old Dane, who won his maiden tour title in Munich this month, is quickly emerging along with 19-year-old Spainiard Carlos Alcaraz who has taken the tennis world by storm this year with four tournament wins.

Rune is only the third player to make it to the French Open quarter-finals on debut since 2005 after Rafael Nadal and Jannik Sinner.

A former French Open junior champion at 16, Rune plays a mature game. Patient and extremely powerful, he has already left his imprint at Roland Garros this year.

While Alcaraz has shot up to sixth in the world, Rune has climbed more than 350 spots in the past 15 months and is now at 40th. He is guaranteed to rise higher after the French Open.

Please click on the images to check out Rune's fine showing against Tsitsipas.

IMAGE: Holger Rune celebrates winning his fourth round match against Stefanos Tsitsipas on Day 9 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, May 30, 2022. Photographs: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images