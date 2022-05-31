Will Swiatek Break Serena's Paris Record?

Iga Swiatek rallied from a set down to advance to the French Open quarter-finals by beating Chinese teenager Qinwen Zheng 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2 for her 32nd consecutive victory on Monday.

The Pole rocketed to fame when she won her maiden Grand Slam title in Paris in 2020 and has since reached the semi-finals at the Australian Open. She took over the No 1 ranking from Ash Barty after the Australian announced her shock retirement in March.

Swiatek, who will next face American 11th seed Jessica Pegula, is unbeaten since February.

The 2020 champion is bidding to become the fourth player since 2000 to lift the Suzanne Lenglen Cup multiple times after Justine Henin, Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova.

The 20 year old is on the longest unbeaten run in the women's tour since Serena bagged 34 victories in succession in 2013.

If Swiatek triumphs on Saturday, June 4, it will be the first time in seven years that the women's champion is not a newcomer into the Grand Slam winners' circle.

For glimpse of the Swiatek-Zheng match, please click on these images:

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her 32nd match in a row on Day 9 of the 2022 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, on Monday.Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Swiatek hits a forehand. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Swiatek has shown her support for Ukraine by pinning a ribbon in Ukrainian flag colours to her cap.Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Qinwen Zheng congratulates Swiatek on her victory. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

IMAGE: Swiatek has been unbeaten since last February, claiming titles on clay in Stuttgart and Rome. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters