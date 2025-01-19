HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Tesfay, Chepkemoi crowned Mumbai Marathon champs

Tesfay, Chepkemoi crowned Mumbai Marathon champs

January 19, 2025 12:59 IST

Berhane Tesfay

IMAGE: Eritrea’s Berhane Tesfay crosses the finish line first in the Tata Mumbai Marathon men’s elite category in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: Tata Mumbai Marathon/X

Unheralded Berhane Tesfay of Eritrea and Kenya's Joyce Chepkemoi Tele won the men's and women’s elite titles respectively in the Tata Mumbai Marathon on Sunday.

Tesfay covered the gruelling 42.195km distance in 2 hours 11 minutes and 44 seconds to win his maiden international full marathon title as thousands of Mumbaikars turned up for the marquee World Athletics Gold Label road race.

 

Joyce Chepkemoi Tele

IMAGE: Kenya's Joyce Chepkemoi Tele celebrates victory in the women's elite category. Photograph: Tata Mumbai Marathon/X

The tiny African nation of Eritrea finished 1-2 as Tesfay's compatriot Merhawi Kesete was second in 2:11:50s and Ethiopia's Tesfaye Demeke (2:11:56s) was third. 

Tele, meanwhile, won the women's elite crown in 2:24:56 seconds, finishing ahead of Bahrain’s Shitaye Eshete (2:25:29s) and Ethiopia’s Medina Deme Armino (2:27:58s).

Among the Indians, Anish Thapa (2:17:23s) placed first among men even as Nirmaben Thakor (2:50:06s) defended her women’s crown.

