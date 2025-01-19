HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Medvedev fined $76,000 for Melbourne misconduct

January 19, 2025 11:37 IST

Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts while holding his smashed racquet after hitting a net camera during his first round match against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej at the Australian Open.

IMAGE: Russia's Daniil Medvedev reacts while holding his smashed racquet after hitting a net camera during his first round match against Thailand's Kasidit Samrej at the Australian Open. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Daniil Medvedev has been fined a large chunk of his Australian Open prize money for unsportsmanlike conduct at the year's opening Grand Slam, included a racket-smashing meltdown in the first round.

The Russian, 28, whacked his racket into the net five times as his frustration boiled over during his opening victory against Thai wildcard Kasidit Samrej on Tuesday.

 

Medvedev incurred a point penalty during his five-sets defeat in the second round by American Learner Tien late on Thursday after throwing his equipment toward the sideline. He then failed to attend the post-match news conference.

The two incidents prompted the Grand Slam's organisers to fine Medvedev a total of $76,000. Players reaching the second round collect around $123,000.

Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion, has earned more than $45 million in prize-money during his career.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
