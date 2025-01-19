Bopanna-Shuai in Aus Open mixed doubles quarters

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 19, 2025 11:24 IST

Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai in action during their Australian Open mixed doubles first round match against Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodic of Croatia.

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Zhang Shuai in action during their Australian Open mixed doubles first round match against Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodic of Croatia. Photograph: rohanbopanna/X

Veteran Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna and his Chinese partner Zhang Shuai entered the quarter-finals in the mixed doubles at the Australian Open after receiving a walkover in a second round match in Melbourne on Sunday.

 

The Indian-Chinese pair was up against fourth seeds Taylor Townsend of the United States and Hugo Nys of Monaco, but advanced without taking the court.

Bopanna and Shuai will next play the winner of the match between Hungary's Timea Babos-El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and the Australian combination of Olivia Gadecki-John Peers.

They defeated Kristina Mladenovic of France and Ivan Dodic of Croatia 6-4, 6-4 in their opening match.

