EPL: Kluivert 'tricks' as Bournemouth rout Newcastle

EPL: Kluivert 'tricks' as Bournemouth rout Newcastle

January 18, 2025 21:16 IST

Justin Kluivert celebrates with the match ball and player of the match trophy after Bournemouth's big win over Newcastle United at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Justin Kluivert celebrates with the match ball and player of the match trophy after Bournemouth's big win over Newcastle United at St James' Park, Newcastle, on Saturday. Photograph: Scott Heppell/Reuters

Bournemouth midfielder Justin Kluivert struck a superb hat-trick in a 4-1 away win over his father Patrick's former club Newcastle United in Saturday's early Premier League kick-off, ending the hosts' six-match winning run in the league. 

Ahead of the rest of the weekend's fixtures, the victory leaves Bournemouth sixth in the league on 37 points, behind fifth-placed Chelsea on goal difference, while Newcastle stay fourth on 38 points.

 

Bournemouth sounded a warning as early as the fourth minute when Martin Dubravka was forced into a save by Dango Outtara, but there was little the goalkeeper could do to prevent Kluivert giving them the lead two minutes later.

The man-to-man press of the visitors caused Newcastle no end of problems and when Bournemouth won the ball high up the pitch, Antoine Semenyo was able to feed Kluivert, who swept the ball past Dubravka for the opener.

Roared on by the home crowd, Newcastle captain Bruno Guimares levelled in the 25th minute, cleverly creating space for himself around the penalty spot before heading home Lewis Hall’s corner.

Justin Kluivert celebrates scoring AFC Bournemouth's first goal.

IMAGE: Justin Kluivert celebrates scoring AFC Bournemouth's first goal. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

Undeterred, Kluivert put his side back in front before the break and they continued to attack in the second half while keeping Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who had scored in his last eight Premier League outings, quiet.

Outtara thought he had made it 3-1 for Bournemouth with a finish from close range in the 61st minute but the ball was ruled to have gone out of play in the build-up and his side had to be content with a corner instead.

Newcastle threatened occasionally from distance but the visiting defence remained solid, and Kluivert, whose father managed one league goal at St. James' Park in a season-long stay with the Magpies in 2004/05, curled in a superb third in second-half stoppage time to complete his hat-trick.

Defender Milos Kerkez then completed the rout with a late rocket as Andoni Iraola's side cantered to victory to make it 10 league games unbeaten for the Cherries.

Source: REUTERS
