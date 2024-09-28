News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Sports » Tennis World No 1 faces doping ban

Tennis World No 1 faces doping ban

September 28, 2024 14:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: WADA said the tribunal's finding of "no fault or negligence" on Jannik Sinner's part was incorrect under the applicable rules. Photograph: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

The World Anti-Doping Agency has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against an independent tribunal's decision in August to clear world number one Jannik Sinner of wrongdoing after he failed drug tests, WADA said on Saturday.

 

WADA said the tribunal's finding of "no fault or negligence" on Sinner's part was incorrect under the applicable rules, and it would seek "a period of ineligibility of between one and two years" for the Australian Open and U.S. Open champion.

The tribunal, organised by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, had accepted Sinner's explanation that the anabolic agent clostebol entered his system from a member of his support team through massages and sports therapy.

The ITIA said in a statement on Saturday: "The process was run according to World Anti-Doping Code guidelines; however, the ITIA acknowledges and respects WADA’s right to appeal the independent tribunal’s decision."

Sinner said his physio, Giacomo Naldi, applied an over-the-counter spray containing clostebol to his skin to treat a small finger wound and then administered massages between March 5 and 13 without using gloves, according to the ITIA.

Italy's Sinner has maintained his innocence, saying the amount of clostebol found in his system was less than a billionth of a gram. However, some players criticised the verdict, saying Sinner's explanation "made no sense."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend
Meet Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend
Sinner adds former Djokovic staff to his team
Sinner adds former Djokovic staff to his team
How Sinner battled doping distraction to win US Open
How Sinner battled doping distraction to win US Open
Paralympic hero: Army celebrates Sema's bronze medal
Paralympic hero: Army celebrates Sema's bronze medal
Israel confirms Hezbollah chief killed in Beirut
Israel confirms Hezbollah chief killed in Beirut
Musheer suffers 'fracture in neck'; out of Irani Cup
Musheer suffers 'fracture in neck'; out of Irani Cup
Kanpur Test: Rain washes out Day 2
Kanpur Test: Rain washes out Day 2

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

World No.1 Sinner cleared after failed drug tests

World No.1 Sinner cleared after failed drug tests

Sinner first Italian to become World No 1

Sinner first Italian to become World No 1

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances