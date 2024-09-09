News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » How Sinner overcame doping distraction to win US Open

How Sinner overcame doping distraction to win US Open

September 09, 2024 11:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates after winning the US Open men's singles title. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

Jannik Sinner normally employs his powerful serve, on-court speed and rocket forehand to dispatch opponents, but the World No. 1 said the "mental part" of his game was especially important in his run to the US Open title this year.

News of two failed doping tests broke just days ahead of the year's final major, and although Sinner was cleared of wrongdoing by an independent tribunal, the saga threatened to tarnish a dream season that saw him claim five titles, including his first major at the Australian Open.

"I understood, especially in this tournament, how important the mental part is in this sport," Sinner said in an on-court interview after his 135-minute 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 victory over 12th seed Taylor Fritz on Sunday.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner is the first Italian man to win the US Open singles title. Photograph: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images/Reuters

The 23-year-old became the first Italian man to claim a US Open singles title and the youngest man to ever win both hard-court Grand Slam titles in a single season with wins in Melbourne and New York.

Unsure if he would be welcomed by the Flushing Meadows crowds or jeered after some media and current and former players claimed the world No. 1 received favourable treatment, Sinner said he leaned on family and his training team to help tune out the distractions.

"The general reaction of the players was quite positive, even when things came out. Then there have been, of course, some different voices," Sinner told reporters.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner is the youngest man to ever win both hard-court Grand Slam titles in a single season with wins in Melbourne and New York. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Social media posts from former top-10 player Denis Shapovalov and Australian Nick Kyrgios have been particularly harsh, while a 19-month doping ban then exoneration of former doubles British No. 1 Tara Moore further fuelled the debate about a double standard.

 

"With my family and team and everyone who supports me daily, I always try to stick together with them especially when moments are getting difficult and tough," Sinner said.

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner is congratulated by Taylor Fritz after the final. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters

"It was and still is a little bit in my mind. It's not that it's gone. But when I'm on court I try to focus on the game and try to handle the situation in the best possible way."

Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: The World No. 1 said the "mental part" of his game was especially important in his run to the US Open title this year. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
All About Aryna Sabalenka's Tiger Tattoos
All About Aryna Sabalenka's Tiger Tattoos
PICS: Sinner holds off Taylor Fritz for US Open crown
PICS: Sinner holds off Taylor Fritz for US Open crown
PICS: Paris Paralympics end with rainy electro party
PICS: Paris Paralympics end with rainy electro party
AAP puts pressure on Cong amid seat-sharing impasse
AAP puts pressure on Cong amid seat-sharing impasse
Recipe: Hina's Badam Doodh Ki Phirni
Recipe: Hina's Badam Doodh Ki Phirni
LTIMindtree and L&T Tech plug into high-growth nodes
LTIMindtree and L&T Tech plug into high-growth nodes
RG Kar protests poses unprecedented crisis for TMC
RG Kar protests poses unprecedented crisis for TMC

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

What's Taylor Swift Doing At US Open?

What's Taylor Swift Doing At US Open?

All about US Open champion Jannik Sinner

All about US Open champion Jannik Sinner

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances