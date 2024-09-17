News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sinner adds former Djokovic staff to his team

Sinner adds former Djokovic staff to his team

September 17, 2024 10:36 IST
Jannik Sinner

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner with Marco Panichi and Ulises Badio. Photograph: Arko Datta/Reuters

World number one Jannik Sinner has added fitness coach Marco Panichi and physiotherapist Ulises Badio to his staff following the dismissal of two members after he escaped a doping ban despite failing two drug tests in March.

The Italian confirmed the appointment in a social media post on Monday, with Panichi and Badio bringing vast experience after having worked with 24-times Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

'Welcome to the team Marco and Ulises,' he captioned a picture he posted on social media introducing his new team members.

Sinner had tested positive for the steroid clostebol, which can be used to build muscle mass, after his physio Giacomo Naldi applied an over-the-counter spray to a cut on his own hand before carrying out treatments on him.

 

The spray was given to Naldi by trainer Umberto Ferrara.

Sinner fired both team members last month, before winning the US Open title to make it two Grand Slam trophies in 2024 following his breakthrough Australian Open triumph.

The 23-year-old was cleared of fault or negligence last month by an independent tribunal which accepted the explanation that he had inadvertently been contaminated with the drug by Naldi, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said.

The World Anti-Doping Agency had said it would review the decision and reserved the right to appeal.

Panichi and Badio had their first session with Sinner on Monday at his training base in Monte Carlo and will travel with him to tournaments in Beijing and Shanghai.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
