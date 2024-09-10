News
Meet Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend

Meet Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend

By REDIFF SPORTS
September 10, 2024 06:30 IST
Jannik Sinner at the US Open

IMAGE: Jannik Sinner celebrates with partner Anna Kalinskaya after winning the US Open final against Taylor Fritz. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters
 

Jannik Sinner's joy erupted after winning the US Open men's singles title. The 23 year old defeated American Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, becoming the first Italian man to win the championship at Flushing Meadows.

Following his victory, Sinner celebrated wholeheartedly with his team, but a particularly heartwarming moment unfolded with his girlfriend, Anna Kalinskaya.

 

Video: Kind courtesy US Open Tennis/X

 

Kalinskaya, a top-ranked tennis player herself, was a constant source of support throughout the tournament. While Kalinskaya's own US Open run wasn't ideal, with a straight-set loss to Beatriz Haddad Maia in the third round, she readily shifted gears to become Sinner's biggest supporter.

While both Sinner and Kalinskaya have mostly kept their relationship private, they haven't shied away from supporting each other at major tournaments.

Anna Kalinskaya

IMAGE: Anna Kalinskaya at the US Open. Photograph: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

In a May 2024 interview with Tennis.com, Sinner acknowledged their relationship, stating, 'Yes, I'm with Anna, but we keep everything very confidential. I won't say more.'

However, a later interview with Vanity Fair Italia in June offered a glimpse into the challenges and rewards of dating another professional athlete.

'Of course it's not easy,' Sinner admitted about his relationship with the Russian tennis player.

'I travel a lot and during tournaments I'm very focused. But I think it's a beautiful thing when you find the right love. Like for everyone,' he continued. 'And then, if you think about it, the best tennis players in the world all have wives and children.'

This private yet supportive partnership seems to be a winning formula for both Sinner and Kalinskaya, both on and off the court.

Their relationship reportedly began at the French Open earlier this year, where Sinner's run ended in the semifinals against Carlos Alcaraz.

REDIFF SPORTS
