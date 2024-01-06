Tennis: Gauff enters Auckland final; Thiem makes Aus Open draw

IMAGE: USA's Coco Gauff in action against compatriot Emma Navarro during the Auckland Open semi-final on Saturday. Photograph: Kind courtesy ASB Classic/X

Top seed Coco Gauff will continue her defence of the Auckland Open title in Sunday's final after the US Open champion brushed aside fellow American Emma Navarro 6-3, 6-1 in the Australian Open warm-up event on Saturday.

The world No. 3 made light work of Navarro in progressing to the decider, where she will meet either China's Wang Xiyu or Elina Svitolina on Sunday. Wang and Svitolina are set to face off on Saturday.

"Definitely a good start to my 2024, Emma's an incredible player," Gauff said. "(I wanted to be) aggressive in my serve and return; we played a practice set here before the tournament started and she was playing really well so I knew I had to be at my best if I wanted to win."

Gauff made a commanding start and held a 4-2 lead in the opening set when rain, which has fallen regularly throughout the tournament, briefly stopped play.

The 19-year-old American continued her strong showing, extending her lead upon the players' return to the court and eventually winning the first set with few concerns.

Gauff then tightened her grip when she broke her compatriot's serve in the opening game of the second set and consolidated that lead further after a Navarro miss-hit in the fifth game that gave her an unassailable lead.

Later in the day, reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka will face Victoria Azarenka in the semi-finals of the Brisbane International with Elena Rybakina, last year's runner-up at Melbourne Park, taking on Linda Noskova.

Top seed Holge Rune will be in action in the men's event when he faces Roman Safiullin in the semi-finals.

Thiem into Australian Open main draw

IMAGE: Dominic Thiem won't have to play the Australian Open qualifiers. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

Dominic Thiem, US Open winner in 2020, has secured a place in the main draw of the Australian Open after the withdrawal of Reilly Opelka, the tournament organisers confirmed on Friday.

Thiem, who lost to Rafal Nadal 7-5, 6-1 in the first round of the Brisbane International on Tuesday, will now enter the first round of the Australian Open which begins on January 14 and avoids the qualifiers.

The 30-year-old Austrian broke the Grand Slam stranglehold of Roger Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic by winning the 2020 US Open but a wrist injury the following year sidelined him for months.

Thiem also reached the Australian Open final in 2020, losing to Djokovic. Now ranked 98th, Thiem won his first match at a Grand Slam since 2021 at the U.S. Open in August last year before losing to Alexander Bublik in the second round.

Hurkacz, Swiatek win as Poland march into United Cup final

IMAGE: Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in action during the United Cup singles semi-final match against France's Adrian Mannarino at Ken Rosewall Arena, Sydney on Saturday. Photograph: Jaimi Joy/Reuters

Poland reached the final of the United Cup mixed team tournament with a 2-0 victory over France on Saturday as Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek battled past their singles opponents.

World No. 9 Hurkacz staved off a late comeback attempt by Adrian Mannarino and prevailed 6-3, 7-5, handing top seeds Poland a 1-0 lead in the $10 million tournament, which began last week with 18 countries in contention.

Swiatek endured a more challenging outing against Caroline Garcia, as the world No. 1 dropped the opening set before rediscovering her top level and winning 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

An early double break in the decider put Swiatek ahead 4-0 and the 22-year-old never looked back from there as she claimed her fourth straight singles win of the season ahead of this month's Australian Open.

Hosts Australia and Germany face off later in Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena for a spot in Sunday's final against Poland.

The Australian Open runs from January 14-28.