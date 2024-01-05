News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Dominant Gauff sweeps aside Gracheva to march into semis

Dominant Gauff sweeps aside Gracheva to march into semis

January 05, 2024 10:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Coco Gauff sealed her place in the semifinals of the Auckland Classic. Photograph: Henry Romero//Reuters

Coco Gauff swept aside Varvara Gracheva 6-1 6-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Auckland Classic on Friday as the US Open champion continued her impressive build-up to the first Grand Slam of the year at Melbourne Park.

Rain delayed the start of the match but once play began Gauff needed only 53 minutes to see off her French rival. The 19-year-old has not dropped a set in her title defence and did not face a single break point on Friday.

 

The world number three raced through the opening set and took a 4-0 lead in the second before Gracheva held serve, and with dark clouds gathering once again Gauff was quick to wrap up a victory which pits her against Emma Navarro in an all-American semi-final.

"I was focusing on playing my game," Gauff said.

"I thought I served really well, probably the best so far in the tournament, which is something I've been working on off-season. I'm really happy with how I played.

"I'm glad I was able to finish my match (before it could rain)."

At the Brisbane International, another warm-up tournament for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open, Victoria Azarenka beat Jelena Ostapenko 6-3 3-6 7-5 to make the last four.

"With Jelena sometimes you just have to put on a helmet and try to stay in there," said Azarenka, who next faces Aryna Sabalenka or Daria Kasatkina.

"But she's an incredible player, we've seen that many times. She's a Grand Slam champion, she proved many times that she can beat anyone on any given day."

In the men's section, Rafa Nadal, playing his first tournament after a lengthy injury layoff, will take on Australian Jordan Thompson later in the day for a place in the last four.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Where is Kylian Mbappe headed next?
Where is Kylian Mbappe headed next?
Pistorius set to be released from jail after 11 years
Pistorius set to be released from jail after 11 years
Report Card: Siraj, Bumrah, Kohli 9/10
Report Card: Siraj, Bumrah, Kohli 9/10
10 Times Deepika Gave Us Beach Body Goals
10 Times Deepika Gave Us Beach Body Goals
Records And Records In Second Test!
Records And Records In Second Test!
Ravishing Radhika!
Ravishing Radhika!
Pistorius set to be released from jail after 11 years
Pistorius set to be released from jail after 11 years

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Gauff cruises past fellow teen Fruhvirtova

Gauff cruises past fellow teen Fruhvirtova

Brisbane International: Nadal storms into quarters

Brisbane International: Nadal storms into quarters

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances