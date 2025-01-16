Aus Open PIX: Swiatek, Raducanu charge into Round 3

Images from Day 5 of the 2025 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday.



Swiatek, Raducanu to set up third round clash





IMAGE: Iga Swiatek hits a forehand during her second round match against Rebecca Sramkova of Slovakia at the Australian Open on Thursday. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Iga Swiatek charged into the third round of the Australian Open on a bright and sunny Thursday before fellow Grand Slam winner Emma Raducanu booked an intriguing encounter against the second seed with a convincing victory.



It was the end of the road for Swiatek's Polish compatriot Hubert Hurkacz, however, as the 18th seed went down in straight sets to Serbia's Miomir Kecmanovic, while Ons Jabeur advanced despite an apparent medical issue.



A day after intermittent rain dampened fans' spirits at Melbourne Park, five-times Grand Slam champion Swiatek shot out of the blocks on a sunbathed Rod Laver Arena to crush Rebecca Sramkova 6-0, 6-2.



The 2022 Australian Open semi-finalist ran Slovak Sramkova ragged in the early exchanges to build a 5-0 lead in a little over 20 minutes and took the opening set comfortably with her third break after losing only 10 points.

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek celebrates winning her second round match. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Sramkova drew loud cheers from the crowd when she got on the board with a couple of easy holds in the second set. Although she avoided the ignominy of a "double bagel", there was only more frustration in store as Swiatek moved up a gear.



The Pole broke for a 4-2 lead when Sramkova sent a backhand into the net, before wrapping up the match in style to set up a meeting with fellow former US Open champion Emma Raducanu.



"For sure I felt really solid, it was a really efficient match. I'm happy I kept my focus," said Swiatek, who dropped to second in the world rankings before serving a one-month doping ban late last year.



"Sometimes, leading in that way may cause problems later on because your focus may be gone, but I'm happy that I was solid."

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu celebrates winning her second round match against Amanda Anisimova of US. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

Raducanu, who has struggled with a string of injuries since her 2021 New York triumph, required an off-court medical timeout for an apparent left hip issue at 0-3 in the second set against Amanda Anisimova before seeing off the American 6-3 7-5.



The Briton said she was relishing the clash with Swiatek.



"I'm loving it. It's another opportunity to test my game," added Raducanu, who reached the third round at Melbourne for the first time.

IMAGE: Emma Raducanu reached the third round of the Australian Open for the first time. Photograph: Mike Frey-Imagn Images/Reuters

"Obviously she's achieved so much already. I think I'll be going into it with nothing to lose and I'm just going to swing. I'm going to give it my best.



"I can't wait to play in front of you guys."

IMAGE: Ons Jabeur in action during her second round match against Colombia's Camila Osorio. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Tunisia's Jabeur, on a mission to become the first African and Arab woman to win a major, moved past Camila Osorio 7-5, 6-3 but was in tears during a medical timeout as she kept touching her chest area and coughing.

Hurkacz was another who needed attention as he struggled with blisters on his left foot before falling 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 to Kecmanovic, leaving a big group of Polish fans on John Cain Arena disappointed.,



Ninth seed Daria Kasatkina powered into the next round with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Wang Yafan, while Dayana Yastremska also blanked Danka Kovinic during a 6-0, 6-1 thumping.\