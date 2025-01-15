HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » 'Am I a Serve Bot?'

'Am I a Serve Bot?'

3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 15, 2025 11:20 IST

x

Carlos Alcaraz served 14 aces

IMAGE: Spain's Carlos Alcaraz served 14 aces during his second round match against Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka at Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia on Wednesday. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

After clubbing 14 aces in a whirlwind victory at the Australian Open on Wednesday, Carlos Alcaraz made no secret of his aspirations for his retooled serve.

"Am I a serve bot?" Alcaraz scribbled on a camera lens at Margaret Court Arena where he thrashed Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-0, 6-1, 6-4 to reach the third round.

Serving has been on the four-times Grand Slam champion's mind at Melbourne Park after tweaking his motion in the off-season.

He was not thrilled with its performance in his first round win against Kazakh Alexander Shevchenko where he landed less than 60% of his first serves and had six aces.

 

Wednesday's figures were more encouraging for the meticulous Spaniard, who more than doubled the ace count and won 32 out of 36 points (89%) on his first serve.

It came after a long service training session with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero on Tuesday.

"I felt more comfortable on it, yes. I think the serve's about confidence and feelings," he told reporters.

"Today I felt great. The throw of the ball was great today, which it helps a lot in the serve today."

Though having won the French Open and a second Wimbledon crown last year with his previous serving action, Alcaraz was unhappy with its accuracy and overall strain on the body.

The new movement is a little more relaxed with a looser wrist to try to improve timing.

Alcaraz said he still has much improve on if he wants to rival the top "serve bots" like American Reilly Opelka and Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.

As third seed with four Grand Slam titles under his belt, Alcaraz would seem a shoo-in for centre court scheduling at Melbourne Park but has played both his matches this year at Margaret Court Arena.

Players can submit their preferences to organisers but there are no guarantees they will be accommodated.

Alcaraz said he would rather play on Rod Laver Arena's centre court, where women's double defending champion Aryna Sabalenka and 10-times champion Novak Djokovic had the early slots on Wednesday.

But he was content to keep playing on the lesser courts if it meant an early night's sleep.

"Obviously I want to play on Rod Laver, but we have to see the schedule, as well. As I said many times, I don't like to play night sessions." 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Ashwin opens about farewell Test
Ashwin opens about farewell Test
SEE: Cricketers Go Kite Flying!
SEE: Cricketers Go Kite Flying!
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz cruises; Zheng stunned
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz cruises; Zheng stunned
Bumrah would be too hot to handle for Bradman: Gilly
Bumrah would be too hot to handle for Bradman: Gilly
England pacer Mahmood's India visa delayed
England pacer Mahmood's India visa delayed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

When India's Sweethearts Say It With Flowers

webstory image 2

The 10 Most Vicious Killers On OTT

webstory image 3

Celebs Likely To Attend The Maha Kumbh

VIDEOS

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' in Delhi5:00

Sonia Gandhi inaugurates Congress' new headquarters...

Assam CM drives tractor, celebrates Bhogali Bihu with farmers3:49

Assam CM drives tractor, celebrates Bhogali Bihu with...

Rajnath Singh arrives at CM Devendra Fadnavis residence0:48

Rajnath Singh arrives at CM Devendra Fadnavis residence

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD