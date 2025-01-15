Record Alert! Djokovic goes past Federer

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
By REDIFF SPORTS
January 15, 2025 17:07 IST

Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

Novak Djokovic has surpassed Roger Federer’s record for the most Grand Slam appearances, marking another significant achievement in his career. Djokovic’s consistency in competing at the highest level has enabled him to make more Grand Slam appearances than any other male player in history.

 

Djokovic played his 430th Grand Slam match at the Australian Open on Wednesday, when he registered a hard-fought win over Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria in the second round.

Djokovic improved to 379-51 for his career at major tournaments, a .881 winning percentage, by defeating 21-year-old Portuguese qualifier Jaime Faria 6-1, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in a match briefly interrupted by light rain before Rod Laver Arena's retractable roof was shut.

This milestone underscores his longevity and commitment to the sport, especially considering the physical and mental demands of playing at the top level.

“Grand Slams, of course, they are the pillars of our sport. They mean everything for the history of the sport. … Definitely the most important tournaments,” Djokovic said. “I'm just blessed to be making another record, I guess, today.”

Federer, who retired from tennis in 2022, held the previous record, and Djokovic’s achievement adds another chapter to his already illustrious career. Djokovic has continued to break barriers and achieve new milestones, solidifying his place among the sport’s all-time greats.

List of records held by Novak Djokovic

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his second round match against Portugal's Jaime Faria 

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

GRAND SLAMS

* Most Grand Slam titles: 24 (Australian Open - 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2023; French Open - 2016, 2021, 2023; Wimbledon - 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022; U.S. Open - 2011, 2015, 2018, 2023)

* Most Grand Slam finals: 37

* Only player to win all four Grand Slams at least three times

* Most Grand Slam singles matches played in the Open Era: 430 (as of Jan. 15, 2025)

* Most Australian Open titles: 10

* Most hardcourt majors won: 14

* Only player to win at least three majors in a single year four times

MASTERS & ATP FINALS

* Most Masters titles: 40

* Only player to win all Masters titles, winning each tournament at least twice.

* Most Masters titles in a season: Six in 2015

* Most Masters finals in a season: Eight in 2015

* Most consecutive Masters finals won: 12

* Most Masters titles won without dropping a set: 11

* Most ATP Finals titles: Seven (2008, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2022, 2023)

* Most consecutive ATP Finals titles won: Four (2012-2015)

RANKINGS

* Most weeks at world number one: 428

* Oldest player ranked at world number one: 37-years-old

* Most year-end number one ranking: Eight (2011, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2021, 2023)

* Most wins over top-10 ranked players in a season: 31 in 2015

REDIFF SPORTS
