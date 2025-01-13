World Champ Gukesh, Pragg, Anand Dance!

The festive spirit of Pongal filled the air at Viswanathan Anand's residence, where the five-time World Champion hosted a gathering of India's rising chess stars. Joining the celebrations were D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi and chess entrepreneur Sagar Shah.
The Grandmasters, adorned in traditional attire, embraced the festive spirit. To the surprise of many, Anand led the group in a lively dance, encouraging the younger GMs to join in.
Initially hesitant, Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa soon found their rhythm, showcasing their unexpected dance moves alongside their mentor.
Vidit Gujrathi, accompanied by fiancée Nidhi Kataria, received a warm welcome from Aruna and Vishy Anand.
'Thank you Vishy sir and Aruna akka for the wonderful welcome into the chess community,' Nidhi posted with the photograph posted above.