World Champ Gukesh, Pragg, Anand Dance!

January 13, 2025 10:28 IST

IMAGE: Vidit Gujrathi, accompanied by his fiancee Nidhi Kataria, Viswanathan Anand and Aruna Anand. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Nidhi Kataria/Instagram
 

The festive spirit of Pongal filled the air at Viswanathan Anand's residence, where the five-time World Champion hosted a gathering of India's rising chess stars. Joining the celebrations were D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Vidit Gujrathi and chess entrepreneur Sagar Shah.

The Grandmasters, adorned in traditional attire, embraced the festive spirit. To the surprise of many, Anand led the group in a lively dance, encouraging the younger GMs to join in.

Initially hesitant, Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa soon found their rhythm, showcasing their unexpected dance moves alongside their mentor.

 

SEE: Vidit Gujrathi, D Gukesh and R Praggnanandhaa show their dance moves alongside Viswanathan Anand. Video: Kind Courtesy Vidit Gujrathi/Instagram

Vidit Gujrathi, accompanied by fiancée Nidhi Kataria, received a warm welcome from Aruna and Vishy Anand.

'Thank you Vishy sir and Aruna akka for the wonderful welcome into the chess community,' Nidhi posted with the photograph posted above.

