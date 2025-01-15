HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Coco Gauff tested to the limit in Melbourne

Coco Gauff tested to the limit in Melbourne

January 15, 2025 17:32 IST

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff of the US in action during her second round match against Britain's Jodie Burrage. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

Coco Gauff made heavy weather of British battler Jodie Burrage before claiming a 6-3, 7-5 win to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Leading 3-1 in the second set and seemingly cruising to victory, the American third seed was dragged into a streetfight by the plucky Burrage who began swinging for the fences at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

 

Burrage broke Gauff twice to bring the crowd to her corner, winning four games in succession to earn the chance to serve for the set.

But the 25-year-old Londoner blew the chance, double-faulting to drop serve twice in succession and allowing Gauff to close out the match.

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff reacts after winning her second round match. Photograph: Edgar Su/Reuters

"It was tough. She was serving really well, so I was just trying to manage that, honestly," said Gauff.

"She really stepped her level up in the middle of the second set so I was just trying to be offensive as much as I could."

It was Gauff's second straights sets win at the tournament after a first round test against 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

She set up an intriguing duel against former U.S. Open finalist Leylah Fernandez for a place in the fourth round.

Coco Gauff

IMAGE: Coco Gauff signs a television camera lens after winning. Photograph: Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

For Burrage, it was a tough ending after an encouraging first-up win over French qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

Playing with a protected ranking of 85, Burrage shed happy tears when she beat Jeanjean in the first round, having considered quitting last year after missing half the season with wrist and ankle injuries.

But after her near-miss against Gauff, she trudged off with dry-eyed resignation.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
