Saptak Talwar Advances At Danish Challenge Open

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar showcased his talent at the Danish Challenge Open, making the cut and demonstrating his potential on the Hotel Planner Tour.

Key Points Saptak Talwar makes the cut at the Danish Challenge Open, demonstrating his strong form.

Talwar's performance included impressive birdie streaks, positioning him well in the tournament.

Windy conditions in the afternoon presented a challenge for Talwar during the second round.

Martin Simonsen, Lars van der Vight, and Algot Kleen share the lead at the Danish Challenge Open.

Indian golfer Saptak Talwar showed signs of taking his good form at home to Europe as he carded 67-70 to easily make the cut at the Danish Challenge Open on the Hotel Planner Tour here.

Talwar's Impressive Performance

Talwar, who won one event on the domestic DP World PGTI Tour and leads the Order of Merit, had six birdies against one bogey in his first round and sizzled with six birdies against one bogey on the front nine in the second round.

At that point he was in line to be inside Top-5. He slipped with a double bogey on Par-4 16th and a bogey on the 17th to drop to T-16.

The 27-year-old Talwar played in the afternoon sessions when the wind was much demanding than in the morning wave. Yet he did superbly on the front nine.

Focus on Home and European Tours

Talwar has been focussing on dividing his time between home tour, where he has finished inside Top-15 in all six starts including a win, and the Hotel Planner Tour.

He was Tied-second at the DP World PGTI Open, which was co-sanctioned with Hotel Planner Tour, but missed the cut last two weeks.

Leaders at the Halfway Stage

Martin Simonsen, Lars van der Vight and Algot Kleen shared the lead at 11 under par at the halfway stage. The trio were all part of the morning wave and were able to capitalise on calmer scoring conditions than round one's high winds.

It was van der Vight who carded the low score of the leaders, a seven under 65 that included six birdies and one eagle.

Simonsen had the only blemish-free round of the leaders, a bogey-free six under par 66 backing up his round one 67. Kleen, a regular member of the Nordic Golf League, got into the field this week through an invite. The Swede is aiming to capitalise on the chance he has created at this higher level.

One shot back of the leaders at 10-under par are the trio of Swede Adam Wallin, Spaniard Javier Barcos Garbayo, and Tapio Pulkkanen of Finland, who shot the round of the week so far, a nine under par 63.