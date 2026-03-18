Semwal Takes Two-Shot Lead at DP World PGTI NexGen Event

Siddharth Semwal's stellar performance propels him to the top of the leaderboard at the DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 in Gurugram, highlighting the PGTI's efforts to boost Indian golf.

Photograph: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

Key Points Siddharth Semwal leads the DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 with a score of five-under 139 after a second-round 68.

Arjunveer Shishir and Vishav Pratap Singh Gill are tied for second place, two shots behind the leader.

Overnight leader Aryav Shah dropped to tied fourth after a second-round 74.

The PGTI NexGen Tour aims to provide equal opportunities for Indian professional golfers and expand the sport's reach to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

Siddharth Semwal fired a second-round score of four-under 68 to take a two-shot lead at a total of five-under 139 at the DP World PGTI NexGen 2024 here on Wednesday.

Delhi-based Semwal (71-68), who was overnight tied 10th and three shots off the lead, produced six birdies and two bogeys in round two to emerge as sole leader at the Rs 25 lakh event.

Arjunveer Shishir (70) and Vishav Pratap Singh Gill (68) were tied second at three-under 141.

Aryav Shah, the overnight leader, returned a 74 on day two to drop down to tied fourth place at two-under 142.

The top 38 players made the cut which was declared at five-over 149.

PGTI NexGen Tour Aims

The NexGen Tour was launched by the PGTI last year with the objective of providing equal playing opportunities to all Professional Golfers of India and to increase the bench strength in Indian golf which in turn increases competition and the level of the sport.

The NexGen also aims to take professional golf to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, expanding the reach of the sport within the country.