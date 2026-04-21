Sachdeva, Hossain Share Lead At DP World Players Championship

Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain delivered impressive performances to jointly lead the DP World Players Championship after the first round.

Key Points Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain share the lead at the DP World Players Championship after carding five-under 67.

Teenager Harman Sachdeva's round included an eagle and six birdies.

Veteran Jamal Hossain played an error-free round with five birdies.

Four players are tied for third place, one shot behind the leaders at the DP World Players Championship.

Teenager Harman Sachdeva and 41-year-old Jamal Hossain carded matching scores of five-under 67 to share a one-shot lead after the opening round of the DP World Players Championship here on Tuesday.

Sachdeva's Impressive Start

The 18-year-old Sachdeva, playing his first full season on the DP World PGTI, produced a round highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 14th, along with six birdies and three bogeys. He finished strongly with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to join Hossain at the top of the leaderboard.

Hossain's Error-Free Round

Hossain, a six-time winner on the tour, returned an error-free 67, featuring five birdies to set the early pace before being joined by the teenager.

Championship Contenders

A group of four players -- Japan's Taiga Tanaka, Bengaluru's Chikkarangappa S, and the Haryana duo of Rohit Narwal and Asian Games silver medallist Abhinav Lohan -- were tied third at four-under 68, one shot off the lead.

DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar was placed tied seventh along with six others at three-under 69.

The DP World Players Championship is a significant event on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) calendar. This tournament provides a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned professionals to compete and showcase their skills. The PGTI plays a crucial role in developing golf in India.