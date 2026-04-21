Sachdeva, Hossain Share Lead At DP World Players Championship

Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain delivered impressive performances to jointly lead the DP World Players Championship after the first round.
Key Points
- Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain share the lead at the DP World Players Championship after carding five-under 67.
- Teenager Harman Sachdeva's round included an eagle and six birdies.
- Veteran Jamal Hossain played an error-free round with five birdies.
- Four players are tied for third place, one shot behind the leaders at the DP World Players Championship.
Teenager Harman Sachdeva and 41-year-old Jamal Hossain carded matching scores of five-under 67 to share a one-shot lead after the opening round of the DP World Players Championship here on Tuesday.
Sachdeva's Impressive Start
The 18-year-old Sachdeva, playing his first full season on the DP World PGTI, produced a round highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 14th, along with six birdies and three bogeys. He finished strongly with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to join Hossain at the top of the leaderboard.
Hossain's Error-Free Round
Hossain, a six-time winner on the tour, returned an error-free 67, featuring five birdies to set the early pace before being joined by the teenager.
Championship Contenders
A group of four players -- Japan's Taiga Tanaka, Bengaluru's Chikkarangappa S, and the Haryana duo of Rohit Narwal and Asian Games silver medallist Abhinav Lohan -- were tied third at four-under 68, one shot off the lead.
DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar was placed tied seventh along with six others at three-under 69.