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Sachdeva, Hossain Share Lead At DP World Players Championship

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
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April 21, 2026 19:18 IST

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Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain delivered impressive performances to jointly lead the DP World Players Championship after the first round.

Key Points

  • Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain share the lead at the DP World Players Championship after carding five-under 67.
  • Teenager Harman Sachdeva's round included an eagle and six birdies.
  • Veteran Jamal Hossain played an error-free round with five birdies.
  • Four players are tied for third place, one shot behind the leaders at the DP World Players Championship.

Teenager Harman Sachdeva and 41-year-old Jamal Hossain carded matching scores of five-under 67 to share a one-shot lead after the opening round of the DP World Players Championship here on Tuesday.

Sachdeva's Impressive Start

The 18-year-old Sachdeva, playing his first full season on the DP World PGTI, produced a round highlighted by an eagle on the par-5 14th, along with six birdies and three bogeys. He finished strongly with a birdie on the par-5 ninth to join Hossain at the top of the leaderboard.

 

Hossain's Error-Free Round

Hossain, a six-time winner on the tour, returned an error-free 67, featuring five birdies to set the early pace before being joined by the teenager.

Championship Contenders

A group of four players -- Japan's Taiga Tanaka, Bengaluru's Chikkarangappa S, and the Haryana duo of Rohit Narwal and Asian Games silver medallist Abhinav Lohan -- were tied third at four-under 68, one shot off the lead.

DP World PGTI Order of Merit leader Saptak Talwar was placed tied seventh along with six others at three-under 69.

The DP World Players Championship is a significant event on the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) calendar. This tournament provides a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned professionals to compete and showcase their skills. The PGTI plays a crucial role in developing golf in India.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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