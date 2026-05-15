Ahlawat And Talwar Face Uphill Task At Challenge De Catalunya

Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar faced a challenging start at the Challenge de Catalunya golf tournament, with mixed results in their opening rounds.

Key Points Veer Ahlawat finished the opening round of the Challenge de Catalunya at 1-under 71, placing him T-89.

Saptak Talwar struggled in the first round, carding 14-over 86 and placing 155th.

Ahlawat recorded six birdies, three bogeys, and one double bogey in his round.

Canon Claycomb leads the Challenge de Catalunya after a 9-under 63, showcasing strong performance.

Veer Ahlawat and Saptak Talwar had a tough opening round at the Challenge de Catalunya here.

Ahlawat's Mixed Round

Ahlawat carded an opening round of 1-under 71 to be placed T-89 while Talwar carded 14-over 86 to be placed 155th on the leaderboard.

Ahlawat made six birdies in the round along with three bogeys and one double bogey to finish the day with a score of 1-under 71.

Talwar's Difficult Start

Talwar made only one birdie in his opening round along with three bogeys, two double bogeys, one triple bogey and one quintuple bogey on the sixth hole.

Claycomb Leads The Field

Canon Claycomb led the field after carding a round of 9-under 63, which included one bogey, eight birdies and one eagle.

Frank Kennedy was in second place after carding a bogey free round of 8-under 64 with eight in his round.