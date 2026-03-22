South African MJ Daffue Secures DP World PGTI Open Title in Nuh

South African golfer MJ Daffue showcased exceptional skill and composure to win the DP World PGTI Open, solidifying his position as a top contender in the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Key Points MJ Daffue won the DP World PGTI Open with a final round score of 69, finishing at 21-under 267.

Jhared Hack and Saptak Talwar finished as joint runners-up, one shot behind Daffue.

Saptak Talwar's strong performance earned him USD 27,000 and maintained his lead in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit.

Daffue's victory marks his second title on the HotelPlanner Tour in two months, propelling him to the top of the Road to Mallorca Rankings.

The DP World PGTI Open is co-sanctioned by the DP World PGTI and the HotelPlanner Tour, showcasing international golfing talent.

South African golfer MJ Daffue fired a bogey-free 69 in the final round to clinch the USD 300,000 DP World PGTI Open title here on Sunday.

Daffue, who began the day with a four-shot lead, finished at 21-under 267 to seal a one-shot victory over American Jhared Hack and India's Saptak Talwar in the event co-sanctioned by the DP World PGTI and the HotelPlanner Tour.

It marked his second title on the HotelPlanner Tour in two months and lifted him to the top of the season-long Road to Mallorca Rankings.

Talwar, fresh from his win on the DP World PGTI last week, mounted a strong challenge with five birdies between the ninth and 18th, including a crucial 10-foot conversion on the 13th, to finish joint runner-up at 20-under 268.

The 27-year-old Indian earned USD 27,000 (Rs 24,30,000) and retained his lead in the DP World PGTI Order of Merit, taking his season's earnings to Rs 70,30,200.

Hack also carded a bogey-free 65 to share second place.

Among other Indians, Yuvraj Sandhu (71) finished tied sixth at 16-under 272, while Ravi Kumar (69) was tied ninth at 15-under 273.

Rashid Khan (74) and Pritish Singh Karayat (71) ended tied 17th at 13-under 275.

Daffue's Winning Performance

Daffue had resumed his third round on this day with six holes remaining and carded a 67 to take a four-shot lead into the final round.

After a steady start, he broke through with a birdie on the ninth and sealed the contest with an eagle on the par-five 14th.

"I'm really pleased. The first one gets something off your back, but this time I believed I could do it.

"I've been patient. I've been working with a sports psychologist, and my motto has been 'dogged determination and patience', and that helped me out there today," Daffue said.