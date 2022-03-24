News
Swiss Open: Srikanth, Kashyap enter quarters; Satwik-Chirag lose

Swiss Open: Srikanth, Kashyap enter quarters; Satwik-Chirag lose

Source: PTI
March 24, 2022 21:02 IST
Kidambi Srikanth

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kidambi Srikanth/Twitter

World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth staved off a spirited challenge from France's Christo Popov to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Swiss Open Super 300 tournament, in Basel, on Thursday.

 

World no 12 Srikanth, who had missed India leg of the BWF tour in January after testing positive for COVID-19, eked out a fighting 13-21, 25-23, 21-11 win over Popov, ranked 60th, in a second-round match that lasted an hour and 13 minutes.

The seventh seeded Indian will face second seeded Dane Anders Antonsen next.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap too entered the quarterfinals after top seed and Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen gave a walkover.

Third seeds Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, however, lost 19-21, 20-22 to Indonesian pairing of Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan in the men's doubles.

In the women's singles, Ashmita Chaliha put up a tough fight before going down 18-21, 20-22 to eighth seeded Scot Kirsty Gilmour in the second round.

On Wednesday night, Sindhu had entered the second round with a 21-14, 21-12 win over Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt in Basel.

Sindhu, also a former world champion, will face Neslihan Yigit of Turkey late in the day.

Also progressing was the women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy, who got the better of local pair Aline Muller and Jenjira Stadelmann 21-15, 21-16 in straight games.

MS Dhoni: Gets his timing right one last time
Watch out for these TOP 5 bowlers in IPL 2022
Not too long to go now, says Kohli
Wang Yi in India on first top visit after border row
MS Dhoni: Gets his timing right one last time
NHRC seeks report on Birbhum killings in 4 weeks
Ukrainian women footballers find shelter in Germany
