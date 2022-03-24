News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » On your marks, get set..for IPL 2022

On your marks, get set..for IPL 2022

Last updated on: March 24, 2022 19:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IPL 2022

Photograph: Kind courtesy IPL/BCCI

Champions Chennai Super Kings will kick off the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League against former winners Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday as the Twenty20 tournament returns home with an expanded version following the addition of two new teams.

The entire 2020 edition of the cash-rich tournament and the second half of last year's tournament were held in the United Arab Emirates as India grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Mumbai will host 55 matches in three stadiums in and around the city, while Pune - also in the Western state of Maharashtra - will host the remaining 15 league games which means air travel will not be required for the league's 10 franchises.

Fans will also be allowed to attend matches, with a 25 per cent occupancy limit, during the 2022 edition with COVID-19 restrictions easing in the country.

The IPL, which counts Bollywood stars and billionaires among franchise owners and draws the best cricketers globally, will expand to 10 teams after Lucknow and Ahmedabad paid a combined $1.7 billion to enter the world's richest cricket tournament.

Chennai, one of the most consistent sides since the tournament's inception in 2008, defeated Kolkata to lift their fourth IPL title last year and Saturday's season-opener will be a repeat of the 2021 final.

"This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic," the BCCI said in a statement.

IPL 2022

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mumbai Indians/Twitter

Kolkata will have a chance to take revenge on Saturday at the Wankhede Stadium, which overlooks the Arabian Sea, with both sides going into this year's edition under new captains.

India's former World Cup winning captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the reins of Chennai, who have also finished runner-up on five occasions, to national team all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in a surprise announcement on Thursday.

"Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," the team said. "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

Kolkata will be led by India batsman Shreyas Iyer.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore were also forced into a leadership change and named Faf du Plessis as their leader after India batting mainstay Virat Kohli stepped down.

Five-time champions Mumbai will continue to be led by India's all-format captain Rohit Sharma and the side will play 11 of their 14 league matches across three venues in their home city.

"It's a relatively new team, a lot of new guys have come in," Rohit told reporters. "70-80 per cent of the squad haven't played in Mumbai before. So there is no such thing as an added advantage."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Not too long to go now, says Kohli
Not too long to go now, says Kohli
Kane Ain't Worried About IPL 2022
Kane Ain't Worried About IPL 2022
Kohli took a smart decision to quit captaincy: Shastri
Kohli took a smart decision to quit captaincy: Shastri
Top 3 oil cos lost Rs 19K cr due to fuel price freeze
Top 3 oil cos lost Rs 19K cr due to fuel price freeze
Indians clinch 2 Golds at Para Athletics GP
Indians clinch 2 Golds at Para Athletics GP
BJP legislators pick Yogi, swearing-in on Friday
BJP legislators pick Yogi, swearing-in on Friday
SC transfers all cases against Param Bir to CBI
SC transfers all cases against Param Bir to CBI

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

Watch out for these TOP 5 bowlers in IPL 2022

Watch out for these TOP 5 bowlers in IPL 2022

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances