Not too long to go now, says Kohli

Photograph: Virat Kohli/Instagram

IPL 2022 will mark a new start in Virat Kohli's career.

He stepped down as RCB captain after IPL 2021 ending a nine-year reign. RCB announced South Africa veteran batter Faf du Plessis as the captain for IPL 2022, after buying him for Rs 7 crore (Rs 70 million) at the players' auction last month.

RCB, who are eyeing their first IPL title, will take on Punjab Kings in their tournament opener on Sunday.

'Not too long to go now,' Kohli captioned his post on Instagram as he gets ready for IPL 2022.

With captaincy off his back, Kohli, who joined the RCB bio bubble on Monday, is hoping to enjoy his game.

'My focus is so clear. It's so precise what I want to do, I just want to have a lot of fun and just enjoy myself on the field and give myself fully to this team, like I have for so many years, without any load, so I am absolutely ready.'