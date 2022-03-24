News
Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

Last updated on: March 24, 2022 15:13 IST
IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni handed over the Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022, starting on Saturday.

 

Jadeja, who has been with CSK since 2012, becomes only the third player to lead the four-time IPL champions after Dhoni and Suresh Raina.

 "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of Chennai Super Kings and picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead the team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will only be the third player to lead CSK," said CSK in a statement.

'Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond,' it added.

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK has won four IPL titles -- in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 as well as two Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014.

Dhoni has captained CSK in 204 IPL matches winning 121, losing 82, while one match ended in a no-result for an overall win percentage of 59.60.

Defending champions CSK will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the opening match of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

