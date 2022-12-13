Swiatek named WTA Player of the Year

IMAGE: Iga Swiatek won the US Open and the French Opens among other titles this year. Photograph: Corinne Dubreuil/Reuters

World number one Iga Swiatek was crowned WTA Player of the Year for the first time in her career, while Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova were named Doubles Team of the Year, the governing body of the women's game said on Monday.

Poland's Swiatek went on a superb 37-match winning run and won the French and US Opens as well as titles at Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart, Rome and San Diego.

The 2020 Newcomer of the Year enjoyed a stellar 2022, as she won 67 matches overall and topped the list of finals reached and trophies won.

Krejcikova and doubles world number one Siniakova took the team honour for the second season in a row after winning titles at the Australian Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open.

Jessica Pegula's mentor David Witt was also recognised for his success, as he was voted by peers as the Coach of the Year after guiding her to number three in the rankings.

Pegula reached the first WTA 1000 final of her career at the Madrid Open and won the Guadalajara Open in addition to reaching the quarter-finals at three of the four Grand Slams.

Tunisia's Ons Jabeur won the Karen Krantzcke Sportsmanship Award, while China's Zheng Qinwen was named Newcomer of the Year after she climbed more than 100 places this year to reach a career high ranking of 25.

Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil was named the Most Improved Player of the Year after breaking into the top 20.

Germany's Tatjana Maria was named the Comeback Player of the Year after reaching her first Grand Slam semi-final at Wimbledon after missing three majors last year due to the birth of her second daughter.