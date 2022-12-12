News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » France not taking anything for granted against confident Morocco

France not taking anything for granted against confident Morocco

December 12, 2022 21:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I'm not worried but we know they beat big teams to get there and we're going to take it seriously. It's not a surprise to see them here anymore. They deserve to be here.'

FIFA 2022 World Cup surprise package, Morocco beat Belgium in the group stages and then Spain and Portugal in the knockouts to proceed to the semi-finals 

IMAGE: FIFA 2022 World Cup surprise package, Morocco beat Belgium in the group stages and then Spain and Portugal in the knockouts to proceed to the semi-finals. Photograph: Buda Mendes/Getty Images

France are fully aware that Morocco are much more than a strictly defensive team as they prepare for their unexpected World Cup semi-final clash on Wednesday.

 

Morocco reached the last four by beating Spain and Portugal in the knockout stages and have conceded only one goal in the tournament.

Their quick transitions and comfort in possession of the ball have been highly impressive in Qatar and there is no chance the defending champions will take anything for granted at the Al Bayt stadium.

"We have enough experience to avoid falling into this trap (of being over confident). They've reached that stage for a reason," centre back Raphael Varane, France's vice-captain, told a news conference on Monday.

"They defend very well, it will be extremely difficult. We, the leaders of the team, have to prepare all the players for another battle. It's a World Cup semi-final, you need to give everything until the end if you want to deserve your place in the final."

Varane knows that Walid Regragui's team will be full of confidence.

"They're writing Moroccan football history, they have a collective force with performances that give them a lot of confidence," he said.

"They're physically very fit, they're dangerous on counter attacks and set pieces, too."

Right back Jules Kounde, who will be tasked with containing Sofiane Boufal on the flank, does not need to be reminded of Morocco's qualities.

"I'm not worried but we know they beat big teams to get there and we're going to take it seriously. It's not a surprise to see them here anymore. They deserve to be here," he said.

"They're very compact. They give very little time to the player who has the ball to get organised. You have to play fast and try to break their balance," said Kounde.

"We're well aware of their qualities. They're very efficient with the ball, they combine very quickly to find their two wingers.

"What they have done is remarkable, only conceding an own goal, especially when you see the tams they played. We're going to have to be very precise to score."

The winners will face either Argentina or Croatia, who meet on Tuesday, in Sunday's final at the Lusail stadium.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Never Make Messi Angry, Never!
Never Make Messi Angry, Never!
Morocco Ya India, Ma Ma Hoti Hain!
Morocco Ya India, Ma Ma Hoti Hain!
Croatia planning to stop the entire Argentina team
Croatia planning to stop the entire Argentina team
Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts
Rahane, Ishant set to lose BCCI central contracts
Azam puts down Multan loss to contentious dismissal
Azam puts down Multan loss to contentious dismissal
Indian, Chinese troops clash near LAC, suffer injuries
Indian, Chinese troops clash near LAC, suffer injuries
Prime accused in Birbhum killings dies in CBI office
Prime accused in Birbhum killings dies in CBI office

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

Meet Al Hilm, Ball For WC Semis, Final

Meet Al Hilm, Ball For WC Semis, Final

Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo

Kohli's Emotional Message For Ronaldo

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances