Rediff.com  » Sports » Pele's health improving but will remain in hospital

December 12, 2022 22:18 IST
Gurukul School of Art teacher Sagar Kambli draws a painting of football legend Pele in Mumbai.

The health of Brazilian soccer great Pele was improving but there was still no forecast for when he could be discharged from hospital after being admitted there late last month, according to a medical report released on Monday.

 

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on November 29 for doctors to re-evaluate his treatment. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalisation.

"The patient continues to show improvement in the clinical status, in particular the respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and with stable vital signs," medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said.

 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
