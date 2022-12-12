News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Passport, vaccination details of international TT players leaked

Passport, vaccination details of international TT players leaked

December 12, 2022 22:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

China's Olympic champion Ma Long was one of the many victims of the data breach

IMAGE: China's Olympic champion Ma Long was one of the many victims of the data breach. Photograph: Thomas Peter/Reuters

The passport details and vaccination certificates of hundreds of professional table tennis players have been leaked online after a security issue on the server of the sport's governing body ITTF, Dutch news service RTL Nieuws reported on Monday.

China's Olympic champion Ma Long and compatriot and world champion Fan Zhendong were among victims of the breach of privacy, with their passport details available online, the report said.

 

An ITTF spokesperson said it had no evidence that personal information had been accessed prior to the report.

"A security issue on our server was brought to our attention by an independent technology expert. The ITTF secured the access as soon as it became aware," the spokesperson said.

"Documents were stored in this location for only a short period of time, and we have no evidence personal information was accessed prior to the report."

The spokesperson said the global body regretted the incident and was contacting affected member associations.

"Security and data privacy are of the utmost importance for the ITTF," the spokesperson added.

"We have already implemented additional security measures and we will monitor suspicious activities. A thorough security review and an investigation are currently being undertaken."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Azam puts down Multan loss to contentious dismissal
Azam puts down Multan loss to contentious dismissal
Meet Al Hilm, Ball For WC Semis, Final
Meet Al Hilm, Ball For WC Semis, Final
'5 years on a journey for eternity'
'5 years on a journey for eternity'
Pele's health improving but will remain in hospital
Pele's health improving but will remain in hospital
Maha Min seeks release of those held over ink attack
Maha Min seeks release of those held over ink attack
Bengal violence accused found dead in CBI custody
Bengal violence accused found dead in CBI custody
China's PLA sent 300 soldiers, suffered more injuries
China's PLA sent 300 soldiers, suffered more injuries

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

FIFA WORLD CUP 2022

More like this

France aware of confident Morocco's qualities

France aware of confident Morocco's qualities

Pele's health improving but will remain in hospital

Pele's health improving but will remain in hospital

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances