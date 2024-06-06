News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Surgery sidelines Djokovic after French Open withdrawal

Surgery sidelines Djokovic after French Open withdrawal

June 06, 2024 14:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after falling during his fourth round match against Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Photograph: Yves Herman/Reuters

Novak Djokovic underwent surgery on his knee, the world number one said on Thursday, after he was forced to pull out of the French Open with an injury that could threaten his Wimbledon and Olympic chances.

The injury, sustained in his fourth-round win over Francisco Cerundolo, ended the Serb's quest to win a record-extending 25th Grand Slam trophy and will result in him losing his top ranking to Italian Jannik Sinner on Monday.

 

The French Open said MRI results revealed that Djokovic, who played on with pain-killers, had suffered a torn medial meniscus that prompted him to take the decision.

"In the past day, I had to make some tough decisions after sustaining a meniscus tear during my last match. I’m still processing it all but I am happy to update you that the surgery went well," Djokovic said in a post on Instagram.

"I am so appreciative of the team of doctors who have been by my side, as well as the overwhelming support I have received from my fans."

"I'm going to do my best to be healthy and fit to return to the court as soon as possible. My love for this sport is strong and the desire to compete at the highest level is what keeps me going."

Wimbledon, which Djokovic has won seven times, will take place from July 1-14, while the men's singles tennis tournament at the Paris Olympics is scheduled for July 27-Aug. 4.

Djokovic's injury was the latest in a series of unfortunate events for the 37-year-old, who won three out of the four majors last year but has looked off the pace this season.

He has not won a title in 2024 and suffered a semi-final defeat by eventual winner Jannik Sinner at the Australian Open in January.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show
T20 World Cup: Yuvraj Steals The Show
Rohit Sharma ends Dhoni's reign
Rohit Sharma ends Dhoni's reign
Siraj, First 'Fielder Of The Match'
Siraj, First 'Fielder Of The Match'
JD-U raises Agnipath, UCC, caste census issues
JD-U raises Agnipath, UCC, caste census issues
'Bigg Boss OTT And I Are A Dream Team!'
'Bigg Boss OTT And I Are A Dream Team!'
Sensex regains 75K-mark; Nifty gains 201 points
Sensex regains 75K-mark; Nifty gains 201 points
Why did Delhi court deny Kejriwal interim bail
Why did Delhi court deny Kejriwal interim bail

T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

More like this

Zverev downs de Minaur; faces Ruud in semis

Zverev downs de Minaur; faces Ruud in semis

Sabalenka, Rybakina crash out on day of upsets

Sabalenka, Rybakina crash out on day of upsets

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances