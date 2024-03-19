News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Sumit Nagal wins on debut at Miami Open

Sumit Nagal wins on debut at Miami Open

Source: PTI
March 19, 2024 10:17 IST
IMAGE: Sumit Nagal registered a straight sets victory against Canada's Gabriel Diallo on his debut at the Miami Open. Photograph: Ciro De Luca/Reuters

Sumit Nagal showed great composure on way to a straight-set win over Canada's Gabriel Diallo to make a bright start on his debut at the Miami Open.

The 26-year-old, playing the first-round qualifier match, kept his nerves in the crucial stages to outwit the 6 feet 8 inches tall Canadian Diallo 7-6(3), 6-2 in Miami on Monday.

 

Nagal, who had broken into the world's top-100 last month after winning the Chennai Open, will face Coleman Wong in the second round.

Nagal won the tie-breaker in the first set after saving a break point in the seventh game, while he dominated the second set, breaking Diallo in the first and seventh game.

He is likely to reach a new career-high ranking of World No. 92 after this win.

In his last tournament, Nagal had lost to Milos Raonic at the Indian Wells after qualifying for the main draw following the last-minute withdrawal of Rafael Nadal.

Nagal had created quite a flutter in January when he advanced to the second round of the Australian Open. That effort had played a big part in launching him into the top-100 of the ATP rankings.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
