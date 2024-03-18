News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp in Bengaluru

IPL 2024: Kohli joins RCB training camp in Bengaluru

Source: PTI
March 18, 2024 17:07 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli performance in IPL 2023 will be closely monitored as the event precedes the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean. Photographs: RCB/Instagram

Virat Kohli on Monday made his first appearance in the training session of his franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of IPL 2024, starting on Friday, March 22.

 

Kohli, who was out of the country for the birth of his second child, arrived in India on Sunday.

The former India and RCB captain was seen taking rounds of Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium as part of his warm-up. Skipper Faf du Plessis also attended the session.



RCB, who have never won the IPL, begin their campaign against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on Friday.

Kohli's performance in IPL 2023 will be closely monitored as the event precedes the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean.

The 35-year-old played his first T20 since the 2022 World Cup back in January against Afghanistan.



Skipper Rohit Sharma also made a comeback in that series and is expected to lead India in the T20 World Cup, starting on June 1.

Kohli also missed the five-match home Test series against England due to his family commitments. The batting great had a memorable IPL last year, aggregating 639 runs including two hundreds and six half-centuries.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
