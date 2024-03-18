News
'Indran-Chandran!': Jadeja wishes Ashwin in Rajni style!

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 18, 2024 14:15 IST
IMAGE: India's spin twins Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja left team-mate Ravichandran Ashwin pleasantly surprised as he wished the off-spinner on completing 500 Test wickets in fluent Tamil.

Jadeja termed his spin partnership with Ashwin as 'Indran-Chandran' referring to Rajnikant's double role in the 1981 Tamil hit Thillu Mullu.

 

"I am Ravi Indran and you are Ravi Chandran, right-arm off-break from Madras," Jadeja says in the video posted by CSK on X.

"Meesha vachavan Indran, meesha vaykathavan Chandran (The one with the moustache Indran and the one without the moustache Chandran)."

"Hi Ash Anna! Congratulations on your 100 Test matches and 500 Test wickets. I am very, very happy for you. Your contribution to the Indian cricket team has been amazing. I wish you continue taking lots of wickets and also sharing your master mind with me so that I can also take few wickets and become a great legend like you," he adds further.

Nalla irukku, Ash, Romba nalla irukku, Ash! (Looking good, Ash. Looking very good Ash!),” he exclaims at the end of the video.

Later Jadeja asked Ashwin on social media whether he liked his Tamil to which the latter replied: "Jaddu! I couldn’t control my surprise and laughter through and through your message"

Video: Chennai Super Kings/Instagram
REDIFF CRICKET
