Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Shreyas Iyer/Instagram

Shreyas Iyer was spotted undergoing rigorous training in Mumbai on Thursday.

Iyer's lacklustre performance in the two-Test series against South Africa led to his exclusion from the three-match home T20I series against Afghanistan.

Defying any discomfort in confronting short deliveries, Iyer asserted his commitment to maintaining his aggressive playing style, regardless of the circumstances.

Expressing his distinctive approach, Iyer revealed his inclination to play attacking shots in Test matches, finding the conventional approach of leaving the ball 'boring'. Known for his aggressive style, Iyer emphasised his preference for taking on negative bowling tactics with an attacking mindset.

'I'll adopt an attacking approach, no matter the circumstances. When facing defensive and safe bowling early on, the goal is to score runs and guide the team to a certain stage. That was my mindset, and I stuck to it. I was pleased, regardless of the final score,' he asserted.

Elaborating on facing defensive bowling tactics, Iyer explained, 'They bowled defensively, restricting my strengths. Despite starting with short balls, I turned them into boundaries for runs.'

'Faced with their consistently negative approach, I had to play strokes, leaving the ball would have bored me. So, I opted for attacking shots given the circumstances.'