Nagal Swaps Racquet For Bat At MCG

SEE: Sumit Nagal pads up at the MCG. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Aus Open/X

Sumit Nagal is basking in the limelight in Melbourne.

Nagal, who made history on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 by defeating a seeded player to reach the second round of the Australian Open, was given a tour of the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Nagal, who played cricket in his boyhood before swapping bat it for a tennis racquet, reminisced about playing cricket in the streets and expressed joy at padding up in the indoor nets at the G.

'I haven't played in years and years. This is going to be my first time in years padded up. So fingers crossed,' Nagal said before he was seen batting in the nets playing a couple of backfoot defensive shots and then swinging his bat to play the ball towards the off side.

'I miss cricket. I played way too many hours. I wish I had put that much time into tennis at an early age. But I can't complain about it. I'm doing my best, working hard towards my goal,' he said with a laugh.