News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Nagal Swaps Racquet For Bat At MCG

Nagal Swaps Racquet For Bat At MCG

By REDIFF SPORTS
January 18, 2024 15:26 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SEE: Sumit Nagal pads up at the MCG. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Aus Open/X

Sumit Nagal is basking in the limelight in Melbourne.

Nagal, who made history on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 by defeating a seeded player to reach the second round of the Australian Open, was given a tour of the famed Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Nagal, who played cricket in his boyhood before swapping bat it for a tennis racquet, reminisced about playing cricket in the streets and expressed joy at padding up in the indoor nets at the G.

'I haven't played in years and years. This is going to be my first time in years padded up. So fingers crossed,' Nagal said before he was seen batting in the nets playing a couple of backfoot defensive shots and then swinging his bat to play the ball towards the off side.

'I miss cricket. I played way too many hours. I wish I had put that much time into tennis at an early age. But I can't complain about it. I'm doing my best, working hard towards my goal,' he said with a laugh.

Sumit Nagal bats at the MCG

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Aus Open: Nagal goes down fighting to Juncheng
Aus Open: Nagal goes down fighting to Juncheng
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
Aus Open PIX: Alcaraz battles into round 3; Pegula out
This Italian tennis star dreams of Baywatch bod
This Italian tennis star dreams of Baywatch bod
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's B'Day
Priyanka-Nick Celebrate Malti's B'Day
'Why are they interested in Gujarat fake encounters?'
'Why are they interested in Gujarat fake encounters?'
What Are Raveena-Rasha Praying For?
What Are Raveena-Rasha Praying For?
1,226 cases of JN.1 found in India so far
1,226 cases of JN.1 found in India so far

More like this

Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Ding Liren

Praggnanandhaa shocks World champion Ding Liren

Australian Open: Nagal Creates History

Australian Open: Nagal Creates History

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances