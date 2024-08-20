'I Want To Win Gold'

IMAGE: Sumit Antil, who had won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics, is also a double world champion having bagged the gold medal at the 2023 and the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships. Photograph: Paralympic India/X

Javelin thrower Sumit Antil feels immense pride in being the flag bearer at the Paris Paralympic Games.

'Even before winning a medal, it's a moment of great pride to be a flag bearer at the Paralympics and I'm very happy about it,' Sumit told SaiMedia in a video interview.

Sumit, in his bid to defend his title in the Men's F64 category at the Paris Paralympics Games, said he has put all his focus on training.

At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Sumil won the gold and setting a world record of 68.55 metres.

SEE: Sumit Antil hopes to meet nation's expectations at Paralympics. Video: Kind courtesy SAI Media/X

Sumit also bagged gold at the 2023 and the 2024 World Para Athletics Championships.

'I have become consistent because of expectations from the country since winning the gold at Tokyo Games. I've also become more disciplined and I've worked hard this time too. I hope to meet expectations of the team,' he said.

He also spoke of his target: 'My long term target is to achieve a distance of 80 meters but my focus right now is to defend my gold at the Paralympics.'

Sumit, along with Bhagyashree Jadhav (shot put, F34 category) will be India;s flag bearers at the opening ceremony of the Paralympics Games to be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024.