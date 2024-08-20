Is Vinesh Phogat Eyeing Politics?

IMAGE: Vinesh Phogat with Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda and fellow wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik on her arrival in New Delhi, August 17, 2024. Photograph: ANI

Vinesh Phogat is reportedly weighing a potential leap into politics, with the possibility of contesting the coming assembly elections in Haryana.

Although she previously expressed a desire to avoid active political involvement, sources close to her suggest that several political parties are actively working to persuade her to reconsider.

The 29 year old missed the chance towin a gold medal in the women's freestyle 50 kg category at the Paris Olympics after being disqualified from the final due to being 100 grams overweight.

On her return to India, she received a hero's welcome in both Delhi and her hometown of Balali, Sonipat, Haryana.

At the Indira Gandhi international airport, Congress MP Deepender Hooda was prominent on the vehicle that ferried Vinesh and fellow wrestlers Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia. It remains unclear which political party Vinesh will align with, if she decides to enter politics.

When asked about Vinesh's political prospects, sources close to the Phogat family suggested a potential electoral face-off between Vinesh and her cousin Babita Phogat.

Additionally, they hinted at the possibility of Bajrang Punia and Yogeshwar Dutt also contesting against each other in the assembly election.