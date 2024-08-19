Manasi Preps For Maiden Paralympics

IMAGE: Para-athlete Manasi Joshi trains ahead of the Paralympics starting in Paris on August 28. Photograph: Kind courtesy Manasi Joshi/X

India's para-badminton star Manasi Joshi is prepping for the Paralympics, in Paris.

'Seeking good from badminton. 10 days to go for Paralympics,' she tweeted on Sunday.

This will be her first Paralympics.

Manasi, a former World No. 1 in her SL3 badminton category, will represent India in the Paris Paralympics para badminton event to be held at the Porte de La Chapelle arena from August 29 to September 8.

World No. 4 and the current World Champion, Manasi was the first Indian athlete to be featured on TIME magazine's cover for being an advocate of rights for people with disabilities.