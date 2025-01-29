HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Srikanth advances in Thailand

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
January 29, 2025 18:00 IST

Kidambi Srinath

IMAGE: Kidambi Srinath. Photograph: Olympic Khel/X

Former World No.1 Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth entered the second round of the Thailand Masters BWF Super 300 event with a straight-game win over his opponent in Patumwan, Thailand, on Wednesday.

Srikanth defeated Israel's Danii Dubovenko 21-13, 21-18 in the men's singles opening round.

This is Srikanth's second straight win over Dubovenko, having defeated him previously in the 2024 Macau Open back in September 2024.

 

Srikanth will next face Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan.

Among other Indians in men's singles, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian defeated Malaysia's June Wei Cheam 15-21, 21-15, 21-19 in a tough three-game contest. He will next be up against Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo.

Ayush Shetty was shown the door by Malaysia's Jing Hong Kok 15-21, 17-21, while Mithun Manjunath lost to another Malaysian in Sholeh Aidil 14-21, 13-21 in men's singles.

Srikanth was dominant right from the start, racing to a 6-0 lead in the first game and his opponent struggled, handing the Indian a 1-0 lead.

Srikanth continued in the same vein and raced off the blocks in the second game as well, but the Israeli shuttler put up a better fight this time.

Srikanth led 11-7 at the interval of the second game and kept up his momentum to close down the encounter at 21-18.

In mixed doubles, the pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde defeated Thailand's Weeraphat Phakjarung and Sararat Chueboca 21-8, 21-16 to advance to the second round.

They will next play another Thai duo of Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Nattamon Laisuan.

In men's doubles, Ruben Kumar and Hariharan defeated Thailand's Pannawat Jamtubtim and Ratchapol Makkasasithorn 21-18, 21-12.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
