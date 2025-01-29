HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Five-star Chakravarthy betters Kuldeep for unique record

Five-star Chakravarthy betters Kuldeep for unique record

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 29, 2025 00:03 IST

x

Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of Jamie Overton.

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of Jamie Overton. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy continued his solid run of form in international cricket with a fifer against Engkand in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Chakravarthy has been a revelation for the T20I side since his return to the set-up last year after spending three years on the sidelines.

On Tuesday, Chakravarthy helped India restrict England to 176 after claiming a haul of 5 for 24 in four overs.

 

He took out opener Jos Buttler before dismissing Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer, completely derailing England's innings, going from 83/1 to 127/8.

Adjudged the Man of the Match for his figures of 5 for 24, Chakravarthy said he is happy with the way he is bowling currently.

"Sad that we didn't make it in this match but that's the nature of the game, got to move on. Of course, when you're playing for the country, got to take up some accountability, able to do it to a certain extent. Hope to do it well," Chakravarthy said.

"I've been working on a flipper, coming out well. Maybe on this stage, the best I've bowled, but I can definitely get better," he added.

Since his return to T20Is last year, Varun has played 10 matches, taking 27 wickets at an average of 10.96, at an economy rate of 7.40 and best bowling figures of 5/17.

After 16 overall games, he has an impressive tally of 29 wickets at an average of 14.65, with an economy rate of 6.84.

Chakravarthy has now scripted a unique record -- he has overtaken Kuldeep Yadav (25 wickets) for most wickets by an Indian spinner in a 10-match stretch in T20Is.

Among international bowlers, Chakravarthy stands at number three, only behind Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus (28 wickets) and Afghanistan's premier spinner Rashid Khan (30 wickets).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: England outplay India to stay alive
PIX: England outplay India to stay alive
How England battled to live another day
How England battled to live another day
PIX: Shami back in blue after 436 days!
PIX: Shami back in blue after 436 days!
Big development in ICC ahead of Champions Trophy...
Big development in ICC ahead of Champions Trophy...
BUMRAH IS ICC MEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR!
BUMRAH IS ICC MEN'S CRICKETER OF THE YEAR!

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Most Beautiful Cities In The World

webstory image 2

7 Simple But Savoury Chicken Curry Recipes

webstory image 3

Infinix Smart 9 HD Launching In India!

VIDEOS

Sana Makbul's no-makeup look is a hit!0:44

Sana Makbul's no-makeup look is a hit!

'Came in small car but lived in Sheesh Mahal': Rahul attacks Kejriwal 2:19

'Came in small car but lived in Sheesh Mahal': Rahul...

Priyanka Gandhi visits tiger attack victim's home in Wayanad2:00

Priyanka Gandhi visits tiger attack victim's home in Wayanad

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD