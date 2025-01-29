Five-star Chakravarthy betters Kuldeep for unique record

IMAGE: Varun Chakaravarthy celebrates the wicket of Jamie Overton. Photograph: BCCI

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy continued his solid run of form in international cricket with a fifer against Engkand in the 3rd T20I in Rajkot on Tuesday.

Chakravarthy has been a revelation for the T20I side since his return to the set-up last year after spending three years on the sidelines.

On Tuesday, Chakravarthy helped India restrict England to 176 after claiming a haul of 5 for 24 in four overs.

He took out opener Jos Buttler before dismissing Jamie Smith, Jamie Overton, Brydon Carse and Jofra Archer, completely derailing England's innings, going from 83/1 to 127/8.

Adjudged the Man of the Match for his figures of 5 for 24, Chakravarthy said he is happy with the way he is bowling currently.

"Sad that we didn't make it in this match but that's the nature of the game, got to move on. Of course, when you're playing for the country, got to take up some accountability, able to do it to a certain extent. Hope to do it well," Chakravarthy said.

"I've been working on a flipper, coming out well. Maybe on this stage, the best I've bowled, but I can definitely get better," he added.

Since his return to T20Is last year, Varun has played 10 matches, taking 27 wickets at an average of 10.96, at an economy rate of 7.40 and best bowling figures of 5/17.

After 16 overall games, he has an impressive tally of 29 wickets at an average of 14.65, with an economy rate of 6.84.

Chakravarthy has now scripted a unique record -- he has overtaken Kuldeep Yadav (25 wickets) for most wickets by an Indian spinner in a 10-match stretch in T20Is.

Among international bowlers, Chakravarthy stands at number three, only behind Malaysia's Syazrul Idrus (28 wickets) and Afghanistan's premier spinner Rashid Khan (30 wickets).